Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation

Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday.

Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.

Huffington began his career with Columbia Parks and Recreation in 2008. He has served as park supervisor for golf and sports turf, parks services manager and assistant director of Parks and Recreation.

He explained that the new job is a leadership role, overseeing operations for services such as Columbia’s parks, trails and aquatic centers.

“My primary goal is to make sure that we continue to offer high quality programs and special events for our community,” Huffington said in an interview with the Missourian. “We have safe, clean parks. And we have a trail system that is very well used in our community, and we will continue to promote that as an aspect for our citizens to use.”

Huffington is also the president of the Missouri Park and Recreation Association. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and an associate degree in turf and landscape management.

“Gabe is passionate about Columbia’s impressive Parks and Recreation programs and all they bring to the residents and visitors who use them,” City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said in the news release.