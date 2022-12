This week, the sports world has been mourning the loss of Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, who died at 72.

Harris had much success in his career with the Steelers — but he is perhaps best known for one of the most famous plays in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.

