Humane Society halts dog intake for two weeks, cites contagious virus

The Central Missouri Humane Society will stop intake services for dogs for two weeks due to a shelter outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections.

The Humane Society and Columbia/Boone County Animal Control will only take in strays in emergency situations.

The outbreaks include canine pneumovirus, according to a news release from the Humane Society. Associate Director Michelle Casey said the virus has no vaccine and the shelter is working to keep sick dogs isolated.

The society asks that the community help get animals adopted and in foster homes to limit the spread in the shelter.

"Like many shelters across the country, we have been battling this virus for months,” Executive Director Julie Aber said.

The non-zoonotic canine pneumovirus is highly contagious amongst dogs, but is not transferable to cats or humans. Some signs of the virus include coughing, discharge from the eyes or nose and abnormal breathing.

To learn more about the Humane Society's foster program, visit CMHS' website.