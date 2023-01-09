Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday.

Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016.

He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden currently represents District 19 and cannot run again in 2024 due to term limits.

Webber currently serves as an attorney and political director of the Missouri AFL-CIO, the state's largest federation of labor unions.

He officially launched his campaign on Twitter Monday.

Missouri Democrats haven’t won a State Senate seat outside of the STL/KC region since 2006.



In 2024 that changes.

I’m running for the new Boone County Senate seat, and with your help we’re going to flip it from 🟥➡️🟦 #MoLeg 1/3 https://t.co/kx5pzLUQZh — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) January 9, 2023

Webber grew up in Columbia and graduated from MU's School of Law.

"I'm proud that I was raised and went to public schools right here in Boone County," Webber wrote. "It's home for the people I care most about in the entire world and the community that raised me and gave me so much."

Webber said he joined the U.S. Marines for two Iraq tours after Sept. 11, 2001. He also served as chair of the Missouri Democratic Party from 2017 to 2018.