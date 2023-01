Two environmental activists from northern Honduras were shot dead earlier this month. They were leaders of a protest against an iron ore mine in Guapinol.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with freelance journalist Jared Olson, who has been covering the shootings and the protests against the mine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

