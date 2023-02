Malawi in southern Africa is in the midst of a cholera outbreak. At least 900 people have died in the last 11 months, though the country nearly eradicated the waterborne disease a couple of years ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sellina Kainja, online editor with Nation Online, a publication in Malawi.

