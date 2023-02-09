Midwest states pave the way for large livestock operations

Midwest states are paving the way to welcome large livestock operations by limiting local control over the facilities. Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states are trying to attract more CAFOs — concentrated animal feeding operations — which hold thousands of head of livestock, such as hogs. These produce a lot of waste and some rural communities are against them.

