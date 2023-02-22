Senate Bill would protect businesses from paying for electric vehicle charging stations

A Missouri Republican wants to exempt businesses from having to pay for electric vehicle charging stations.

Senator Ben Brown of Franklin County gave his reasons for proposing Senate Bill 233 yesterday. This bill would mandate cities or counties that require businesses to have charging stations to pay for all costs related to installation, maintenance and operation of the stations.

An opponent of the bill argued that its passing could end up hindering the readiness of cities for larger numbers of electric vehicles. Irl Scissors of Electrify Missouri said that while he doesn’t believe the bill would outright ban electric vehicle readiness, he does think it will have a chilling effect on any efforts to improve it.

A similar bill was passed in the House last week.

