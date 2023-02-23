© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Vox Magazine's March "Behind the Issue"

KBIA | By Halle Jackson,
Katelynn McIlwain
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
BTI_featured_march (1).png
Heeral Patel
/
Vox Magazine

The March issue of Vox Magazine is out on newsstands and online today.

In this episode of "Behind the Issue," editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with writer and editor Abby Stetina about one of this month's feature stories.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Columbia's feral cat conundrum
"It's such a good thing that people are taking an initiative to trap the cats in their neighborhoods because— people like me, our little group— there's only so many of us," Diann Stelzer says. "We can only do so much ourselves. And we're more than happy to teach other people."

Building community through pottery
“Being creative, it’s like the perfect little bridge between the little kid in all of us and our spirituality," says Peg Craig.

Columbia restaurant gives guests a taste of home
“As I grew up, and got older, I realized that food actually really does bring people together,” Vanessa Leitza, co-owner of the Old Neighborhood Cafe, says. “It's sort of our essential universal language."

Halle Jackson
Halle Jackson is a senior in the Missouri School of Journalism studying cross-platform editing and producing.
Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She produces stories and anchors for KBIA.
