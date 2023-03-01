Senate Bill poses issue for planned KC-area landfill

A proposed landfill has been a bone of contention South of Kansas City. The Landfill, which is being proposed by the developer KC Recycling and Waste Solutions, would be

in the city of Raymore In the middle of the residential community across the street from up to the backyards of the Creekmore neighborhood. Tuesday the Missouri Senate discussed a provision in a bill that addresses the landfill.

Section B of Senate Bill 96 would give communities- namely the city of Raymore in this case- a say in whether solid waste disposal areas are present near their communities, even if not immediately under the county's jurisdiction. Senator Nick Schoer of St. Charles said its unfair for the government to intervene after the Landfill company had begun the development process. However, Senator Rick Brattin, whose constituents of Cass County would live next to the prospective landfill, responded, saying that it possess health, and economic risks to the residents.

“that's what's concerning is you're lobbied by lobbyists, instead of listening to the senator whose district this is going to be.” Said Brattin.

“I talked to the people that this is directly impacting that the property owners, the job creators that are wanting to expand in this area,” said Schoer.

KC recycling and Waste Solutions has not yet filed an application with the Missouri Department of Natural resources to officially start the process. The city of Raymore has hired a legal consulting and PR company to represent them against the Developer.