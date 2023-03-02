Missouri childcare workers head to Jefferson City to support a tax-free diaper bill

Childcare workers from across the state traveled to Jefferson City Thursday morning to testify in support of a bill that would eliminate sales tax on diapers.

Under current Missouri law, diapers are taxed at 4.2%, which is the same rate as luxury items like motorboats and sports cars.

The new bill would make diapers tax-exempt, making Missouri the 15th state to forgo the previously established tax.

Susan Belger Angulo is the co-executive director of Happy Bottoms, Kansas City’s only diaper bank. She says the tax exemption will make a bigger impact on families than some might expect.

"For a family barley making ends meet, this savings might mean more grocery items, paying on a bill or purchasing something else their child might need," Angulo said.

The bill would also enact three childcare tax credits for those contributing, providing and employing in the childcare sector.

