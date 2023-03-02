© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri childcare workers head to Jefferson City to support a tax-free diaper bill

KBIA | By Ava Neels
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST

Childcare workers from across the state traveled to Jefferson City Thursday morning to testify in support of a bill that would eliminate sales tax on diapers.

Under current Missouri law, diapers are taxed at 4.2%, which is the same rate as luxury items like motorboats and sports cars.
The new bill would make diapers tax-exempt, making Missouri the 15th state to forgo the previously established tax.

Susan Belger Angulo is the co-executive director of Happy Bottoms, Kansas City’s only diaper bank. She says the tax exemption will make a bigger impact on families than some might expect.

"For a family barley making ends meet, this savings might mean more grocery items, paying on a bill or purchasing something else their child might need," Angulo said.

The bill would also enact three childcare tax credits for those contributing, providing and employing in the childcare sector.

Ava Neels
Ava Neels studies journalism and Chinese language at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She was born and raised in South City St. Louis.
