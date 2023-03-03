El Salvador's new mega-prison gets first inmates

In El Salvador, thousands of suspected gang members have arrived at a huge new “mega-prison” in the country. The new jail is a key part of President Nayib Bukele’s war on crime.

The prison will eventually hold 40,000 inmates, but this week only took in 2,000. NPR’s Eyder Peralta was in El Salvador recently. He joins host Peter O’Dowd with the latest.

