Behind the scenes of MU Theatre's Luchadora!
Max Contreras, wearing a pink mask, tackles to the ground Joseph Quick. They have been practicing five nights per week during February and the beginning of March under Adam Flores, the play director, and Brandon Riley, their movement coach. This is their last tech rehearsal. Columbia, MO. March 07, 2023
Sharon Quintana / KBIA
Brandon Riley teaches Max Contreras and Joseph Quick how to move in a Lucha Libre fight scene. Brandon reminds them to communicate what would happen before making any movement. Columbia, MO. March 07, 2023
Sharon Quintana / KBIA
A blue mask is left in the dressing room. Marc Vital is the costume designer in charge behind scenes. Columbia, MO. March 07, 2023
Sharon Quintana / KBIA
Joseph Quick puts on his custom mask before the open house rehearsal on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at the MU Rhynsburger Theatre.
Sharon Quintana / KBIA
KBIA’s Sharon Quintana Ortiz created this audio postcard from a rehearsal for MU Theatre’s upcoming show Luchadora!
Ortiz talked to the actors about their preparation for the show, which incorporates the world of professional wrestling in Mexico.
Showtimes for Luchadora! are nightly at 7:30 through this Saturday, and will have one showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday.