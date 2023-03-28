© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
From 'You Don't Own Me' to 'Survivor': A history anthems that empower women

Published March 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Participants dance while listening to music over headphones. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
Women’s history month is coming to a close, so why not take a few minutes to listen to some of the songs — the anthems — that have empowered American women for the last 60 years.

Yes, there are the obvious ones: Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” but the roots of those anthems sprouted decades earlier, with then-ground-breaking songs like Leslie Gore’s 1963 “You Don’t Own Me” and Loretta Lynn’s scandalous “The Pill.”

Here & Now host Robin Young talks to NPR music critic Ann Powers about some of those songs, plus newer ones, including “Let it Go,” which has become an anthem for women-to-be.

Anthems that empower women

  • You Don’t Own Me” by Leslie Gore


  • The Pill” by Loretta Lynn


  • Just Because I’m a Woman” by Dolly Parton


  • Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”


  • To Be Young, Gifted and Black” by Nina Simone
  • About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner
  • Firework” by Katy Perry
  • Respect” by Aretha Franklin
  • Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

