Jefferson City road work to begin Tuesday

Pavement repairs, guardrail improvements and signal detection work will begin on various roads in Jefferson City Tuesday.

Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will work overnight, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. During this time, roads may be narrowed to one lane. Work is scheduled to be complete by April 14.

March 28 - April 14:



Missouri Route 179 from Business Route 50 to Industrial Drive/Truman Boulevard

South Route 50 near Route 179

Business Route 50

April 10 - April 14:



South Route 54

Route 179 and East McCarty Street

The contractor also plans to conduct daytime signal work on Route 179, Route B, Business Route 50 and U.S. Route 50 during this time. Signal work should not impact traffic.

Following the work's completion, in mid-April, MoDOT will begin milling and resurfacing on these roads. The project is expected to be completed by November.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to MoDOT.

The department asks drivers to slow down and use caution in work zones.