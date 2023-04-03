Vox Magazine's April "Behind the Issue"

The April issue of Vox Magazine is available on newsstands and online now.

In this episode of "Behind the Issue," editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with writer Lauren Blue about one of this month's feature stories— about social media's effects on ADHD discourse.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

What is ADHD and how does social media affect the stigma around it?

In high school, MU senior Mary Jane Tierney was able to get extra time during tests, but in a time when all you want to do is fit in, she says it was difficult when she started college. “You hate being that person who needs it,” she says.

Looking failure dead in the eyes with actor and comedian Connor Ratliff

“I had this specific kind of failure, because it happened to feature a beloved Oscar-winning movie star,” Ratliff says. “At the time, it made a bad thing feel worse.”

Local restaurants provide food for the unhoused community

“Decent food — food with nutrition, food that tastes good — is an inalienable right,” Main Squeeze owner Leigh Lockhart says.

