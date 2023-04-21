Brittney Morris on The Jump: Even if it's a cryptology game, 'You can fight against what you don't believe in and support what you do.'

Brittney Morris is an author and video game writer. Her books include Slay, The Cost of Knowing, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Wings of Fury and she’s worked on video game projects like Wolverine and Subnautica: Below Zero for Spider-Man 2. She’ll be in Columbia this weekend as part of the Unbound Book Festival.

Brittney Morris spoke with KBIA’s Sherell Williams about her writing, Black representation and her latest book, The Jump. Here’s an excerpt from their conversation:

Sherell Williams: Why do you think stories that explore the complexities of Black life, but also what it means to be human, are important for this day and age?

Brittney Morris: It's so so important for us to write real books. So books about Black people, by Black people talking about just what it is to exist, not necessarily even what it is to struggle as a Black person. Although those books are important, we also need to see us just doing stuff. Falling in love and you know, buying a business and buying our first home and pursuing careers and anything we want to do.

Williams: I have noticed how environmental justice, racial micro-aggressions and fighting for change are themes in The Jump. How have current problems in society influenced your book?

Morris: So this book really explores different ways that you can fight against what you don't believe in and support what you do, even if you're playing a cryptology game.

Williams: So out of all of the authors that are in the world, which one do you think has impacted your writing the most?

Morris: I remember thinking I knew what the market wanted. And I was on vacation with my husband in New Orleans. And we were stuck with a five hour flight delay. So I was just chilling in the bookstore and I saw The Hate You Give and all I see is just one all white book with a Black teenage girl on the cover, holding up the sign and she has, you know, an Afro like me. And she looks like me. And I was like, 'What is this about? Like what? I've never seen anything like this. This sounds like something I can relate to because I look like the girl on the cover.' So I opened it up and that was my introduction to The Hate You Give. And I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is a book I really, really care about. Maybe I can also write what I care about.'

