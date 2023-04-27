Vox Magazine's May "Behind the Issue"

The May issue of Vox Magazine is out online and on newsstands today.

In this "Behind the Issue," editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with editor Sophia Donis about one of this month's standout stories— a behind-the-scenes look at Columbia/Boone County's HIV prevention team.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Meet the people behind Columbia/Boone County's HIV prevention team

“Instead of using scare tactics, we’re giving people the education and tools to make decisions and support their sexual health,” says Mia Millard, one of the HIV Prevention Health Educators.

58 things to do in Columbia

What defines a city? It's a question we attempted to answer with this 58 Things to Do in Columbia package. Vox filled out this list by talking to current and former residents, scouring online communities and digging through years of media coverage to find the most-mentioned mainstays and rarer hidden gems.

Columbia's first board game café shuffles up downtown

"I'm real excited to grow a sense of community," Kyle Rieman, one of Hexagon Alley's founders, says. "That's really part of my passion in doing this: providing a space for people to leave the troubles of the world at the door and come together."