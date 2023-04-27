© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vox Magazine's May "Behind the Issue"

KBIA | By Halle Jackson,
Katelynn McIlwain
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
20230407hivprevention_LC_239.JPG
Lin Choi
/
Vox Magazine
Jessi Woodward (from left), Mia Millard and Cody Jenkerson create an assembly line to package swag bags for an outreach event. Items in the bags include condoms, educational brochures and condom tins. Woodward, Millard and Jenkerson make up the Columbia/Boone County HIV prevention team.

The May issue of Vox Magazine is out online and on newsstands today.

In this "Behind the Issue," editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with editor Sophia Donis about one of this month's standout stories— a behind-the-scenes look at Columbia/Boone County's HIV prevention team.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Meet the people behind Columbia/Boone County's HIV prevention team
“Instead of using scare tactics, we’re giving people the education and tools to make decisions and support their sexual health,” says Mia Millard, one of the HIV Prevention Health Educators.

58 things to do in Columbia
What defines a city? It's a question we attempted to answer with this 58 Things to Do in Columbia package. Vox filled out this list by talking to current and former residents, scouring online communities and digging through years of media coverage to find the most-mentioned mainstays and rarer hidden gems.

Columbia's first board game café shuffles up downtown
"I'm real excited to grow a sense of community," Kyle Rieman, one of Hexagon Alley's founders, says. "That's really part of my passion in doing this: providing a space for people to leave the troubles of the world at the door and come together."

Tags
vox magazineHIVTop Stories
Halle Jackson
Halle Jackson is a senior in the Missouri School of Journalism studying cross-platform editing and producing.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She produces stories and anchors for KBIA.
See stories by Katelynn McIlwain