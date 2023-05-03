1 dead and at least 4 injured in Atlanta shooting. Police say the shooter is at large

Updated May 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM ET

One person was killed and at least four others injured after a gunman opened fire in a downtown Atlanta medical office building, police said. The shooter is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

At least three of the injured victims were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in critical condition. All of the victims are adults, according to Dr. Robert Jansen, the hospital's chief of staff, who briefed the media Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. ET officers responded to the area of 1110 W Peachtree St. NW, an address associated with the Northside Hospital Midtown Medical, which includes several medical offices.

Around an hour later, police said no further shots were fired since the incident unfolded. "Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims," police said in a statement.

Police released photos of the alleged shooter that appear to have been taken by security cameras. The individual is wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled over and dark pants. Many of the photos have this person's face largely obscured with a face mask.

Northside Hospital said it's cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting.

"We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene," the hospital tweeted. "This tragedy is affecting all of us, and we ask for patience and prayers at this time."

