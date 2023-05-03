Summit Transitional Housing combats homelessness in Mexico

MEXICO - Mexico’s community leaders are working to address homelessness in the city. The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition opened the Summit Transitional Housing Program for unhoused people in the community.

The program is a year long. The goal is to help participants establish a payment history and work toward life goals. To be in the program residents must pay 40% of their income and participate in case management. After a year in the program, it is possible for residents to stay for a time as long as they continue work toward self-sustainability.

Philip Iman is ACSRC’s executive director. Iman says the program meets more than just practical needs, like offering showers and beds. “The most important thing we can do for participants in this program is to sit across the table from them and listen to what their hopes, their dreams, their goals, their wants, their desires are,” Iman said.

One goal for the future is to expand fully into a community resource center.

The faith community in Mexico has also provided support for the program through a free store in the facility. The store, God’s Abundant Blessings, provides items like books, shoes and clothes to residents who can come and take what they need free of charge.

Melissa White is the founder of Networking for Needs, a charity that meets physical needs. White operates God’s Abundant Blessings, a product of this charity.

“There’s a lot of people in need, whether they’re in transitional housing or on the streets and this is just an opportunity for them to get things that they need without having to worry about paying for much,” White said.

The Summit Transitional Housing Facility is located at 626 Summit St., Mexico, MO 65265.

