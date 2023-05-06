Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

Britain's newest monarch has now been crowned.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, were anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels were on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / AP People watch the fly past near Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony.

Leon Neal / AP / AP Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Princess Charlotte, down left, and Prince Louis, down center, after the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

Leon Neal / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III looks at Queen Camilla as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations.

Bruce Adams / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace to view the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London.

Peter Byrne / AP / AP Britain's King Charles III, right, and Queen Camilla arrive to receive a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, following his coronation.

Sebastien Bozon / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Crowds prepare to fill The Mall as they wait for members of the Royal Family to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Adrian Dennis / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images / Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

Toby Melville / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Queen Camilla, wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies .

Toby Melville / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Left) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (Right) leave after attending the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Piroschka van de Wouw / Getty Images / Getty Images Troops march on the day of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Louis of Wales reacts as he travels back with his family to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London.

Andrew Matthews / AP / AP Britain's King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok / AP / AP Queen Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III, front center, and Queen Camilla, middle center, walk in the Coronation Procession at Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images (from left to right) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.

Jonathan Brady / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby as Camilla, Queen Consort looks on during his coronation ceremony.

Yui Mok / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St. Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.

Victoria Jones / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, exchange a look during the Coronation ceremony. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Yui Mok / AP / AP An anointing screen is erected for Britain's King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Andrew Matthews / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Charles is the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

Andrew Matthews / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III arrives for his coronation, followed by Prince George, at Westminster Abbey.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.

Ben Birchall / AP / AP King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters / Reuters Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Toby Melville / AP / AP Britain's Prince George, second left, stands at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble / AP / AP Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Well-wishers protect themselves against the rain as they wait along the route of the 'King's Procession'.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images / Getty Images Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen from across the Commonwealth march during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Andrew Milligan / AP / AP Britain's Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London.

Niall Carson / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the Household Division Foots Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London.

Andrew Matthews / Getty Images / Getty Images Musicians perform ahead of the coronation. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

Sebastien Bozon / Getty Images / Getty Images Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh travels back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony.

Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort rides in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, during the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Gareth Cattermole / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images American singer-songwriter Katy Perry takes selfie photos with guests at Westminster Abbey.

Toby Melville / Getty Images / Getty Images Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Jane Barlow / Getty Images / Getty Images Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images U.S. pop star Lionel Richie (center) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronation.

Susannah Ireland / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned .

Justin Tallis / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Police officers take away protesters near to the 'King's Procession'.

Gareth Fuller / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.