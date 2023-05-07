CPD officers under criminal investigation for use of force

At least two Columbia Police Officers will face criminal investigation after a video circulated social media showing the officers' use of force.

The Columbia Police Department announced Sunday that the Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The department will also conduct an internal investigation, according to the statement.

The video shows two officers holding a man on the ground while one punches in the face repeatedly. The post was shared on Instagram by an account operated by MU students.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call on the 20 block of South Tenth Street, according to the police statement.

Police have not released the number of officers involved or their names. The statement did not say whether the officers involved have been suspended.

Columbia Police Department policy states that "officers shall use only the force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control or accomplish lawful objectives, while protecting the safety of the officer and others."

