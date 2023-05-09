Biden and House Speaker McCarthy to meet at White House on debt ceiling

With just over three weeks before the government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are meeting at the White House Tuesday to try to avoid that outcome. They’re trying to work towards a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Franco Ordoñez, White House correspondent for NPR’s Washington Desk.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.