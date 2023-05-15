Construction of roundabout on MU's campus will affect Go COMO black route

The construction of a new roundabout on MU's campus will cause some changes to a Go COMO bus route.

MU is scheduled to close the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive from May 15 to July 28.

Starting at 6:25 a.m. Monday, May 15, and continuing until completion, the Go COMO bus service on the black route will detour to avoid the road closure.

If you are traveling south on Tiger Avenue, instead of passing through the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive to reach East Stadium Boulevard, the black route bus will instead turn right on Turner Avenue and then turn left onto South Providence Road.

Southbound service will not stop at Tiger Avenue and Rollins Street or at the residence halls.

Riders who use these stops should instead use the stop at Tiger Avenue and Conley Avenue.

When traveling north on South Providence Road, instead of using East Stadium Boulevard to turn onto Tiger Avenue, the black bus will turn right on Kentucky Boulevard and then left onto Tiger Avenue, at which point it will continue along its normal route.

Northbound bus service will be unable to visit the bus stop at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive. Riders who use this stop should instead use the stop at Tiger Avenue and Kentucky Boulevard.

The DoubleMap app and GoCOMOTransit.com will be updated with the detoured route paths before the start of bus service on May 15.

