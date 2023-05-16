© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NBA Conference Finals begin with Lakers and Nuggets squaring off in the West

Published May 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference Final is Tuesday night, which will see the Lebron James-led Los Angeles Lakers head to the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday night will see the Eastern Conference Final begin as the 2nd-seeded Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat. NBA columnist and Boston University lecturer A. Sherrod Blakely will be at that game.

He joins Robin Young for a preview as the final four teams prepare to face off.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.