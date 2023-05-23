Shooting suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff, police say

Columbia police say the suspect involved in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting and robbery has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in south Columbia.

Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter identified the suspect as Jermaine M. Burnett.

No other individuals were injured. MU Police will take over the investigation.

CPD, the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators spent nearly 10 hours at Forest Village apartment complex, located in the 3000 block of S. Providence Road, Tuesday.

Hunter said before 9 p.m., officers made entry into the apartment and found the suspect deceased on the floor.

Hunter said they were called to the complex around 11 a.m. for a possible hostage situation. Two people were let out of the apartment where the shooting suspect was hiding, according to Hunter.

“The plan going forward is just to make it as safe as possible going forward for him and all the people that reside in there, and to get him to come out on his own," Hunter said. "That’s the entire plan.”

Teams used tear gas to try to lure the suspect out. The suspect and officers also exchanged gunfire, Hunter said.

Janet L. Jago, 72, died from a gunshot wound she sustained during the robbery Monday afternoon in 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle, according to a CPD Facebook post. Police responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 3:40 p.m.

Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived and transported Jago to a local hospital.

Jago was married to Art Jago, a retired professor at MU's Trulaske College of Business. The couple has one son, according to a Missourian profile published when Art Jago ran for city council.