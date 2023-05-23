Third defendant pleads guilty in Phi Gamma Delta hazing case

Hearings for three defendants charged with the hazing of a former MU student yielded one guilty plea and the prospects of a fall trial.

Harrison Reichman pleaded guilty Monday morning to a deal that includes 15 days of shock jail detention. The deal also includes a suspended sentence of one year in jail and two years of unsupervised probation with required community service, participation in a restorative justice program and more.

A suspended sentence means Reichman would serve the year of jail time if he does not meet the probation requirements.

Reichman is the third person to plead guilty to charges stemming from an October 2021 party held by the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly called Fiji.

Previously, Thomas Shultz accepted a 30-day shock detention. Alec Wetzler has also pleaded guilty but will be sentenced on June 6.

Reichman was taken into custody after Monday’s hearing.

Monday’s hearings mean Samuel Morrison is headed for a trial in September or October.

Two other trials related to the incident, for Ryan Delanty and Samuel Lane, are slated for December.

Also Monday, Samuel Gandhi was scheduled for another hearing, on June 12.

A total of 11 men have been charged for their roles in a “Pledge Father Reveal” party that left then-freshman Danny Santulli severely injured. Santulli is home with his parents in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and cannot walk, talk or see.

