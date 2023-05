Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with New Yorker writer Ben McGrath about his book “Riverman: An American Odyssey” from last May. The book explores the life of Dick Conant who continually canoed rivers across America before mysteriously disappearing in 2014.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.