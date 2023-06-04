Two teens killed, four injured in Boone County shooting

Two teenagers were killed and another four were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in Boone County, the sheriff's office announced.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of E. Oakbrook Drive around 12:47 a.m. to investigate shots fired, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office initial investigation found there was a party held at a vacant residence on Oakbrook Drive that dozens of people attended. A verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups, which led to shots being fired, according to the sheriff's office.

A total of six teenagers were struck by gunfire during the altercation. The sheriff's office said two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were shot and killed. Four teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 were also shot, but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, the sheriff's office said.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.