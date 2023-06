Held v. State of Montana goes to trial on Monday. The case was brought by 16 young residents of Montana that allege the state’s government has violated its constitutional provision to a “healthful environment.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Micah Drew, reporter at the Flathead Beacon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.