© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel-Palestine West Bank violence leaves at least 4 dead, dozens injured

Published June 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

At least four Palestinians are dead following strikes by Israeli helicopter gunships in the occupied West Bank this morning. Among the dead was a 15-year-old boy. A gunbattle has been ongoing in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants.

Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.