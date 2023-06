The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against affirmative action admissions practices at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alison Byerly, President of Carleton College, who was part of an amicus brief in favor of affirmative action.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.