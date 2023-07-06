© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
City of Philadelphia files lawsuit against ghost gun manufacturers after mass shooting

Published July 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
Police work the scene of a shooting on July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Officials in Philadelphia have announced a lawsuit against two gun manufacturers after Monday’s mass shooting.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city has seen a more than 300% increase in the number of “ghost guns” in the last four years.

We speak with Philadelphia City Solicitor Diana Cortes about why the city brought this lawsuit.

