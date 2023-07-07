Alpaca Summer Fest celebrates all things alpaca

Alpaca enthusiasts — and the alpaca curious — are coming together this weekend in Massachusetts to celebrate all things alpaca.

Keith Tetreault of Plain View Farm in Hubbardston is a board member of the New England Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association, the group behind this year’s Alpaca Summer Fest. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the unique personalities these beautiful animals have — and how they’re tolerating the summer heat.

Keith Tetreault, board member of New England Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association and owner of Plain View Farm in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, owns 30 alpacas and three llamas. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.