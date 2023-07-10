© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The head of NATO says Turkey will vote ASAP on Sweden's bid to join NATO

By Alex Leff
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands in front of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday.
Yves Herman
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands in front of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday.

Updated July 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM ET

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's leader has agreed to have Turkish parliament vote on Sweden's bid to join the defense alliance.

The announcement came via a tweet after Stoltenberg met with both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius, Lithuania, on the eve of the NATO summit there.

"Glad to announce that after the meeting I hosted with @RTErdogan & @SwedishPM, President Erdogan has agreed to forward #Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all #NATO Allies stronger & safer," Stoltenberg said on Twitter, including a photo of the three.

President Biden swiftly issued a statement following Stoltenberg's talks with the Turkish and Swedish leaders, saying he's "ready to work" with Turkey on enhanced defense and looks forward to "welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally."

Turkey has held up Sweden's NATO membership since last year, citing concerns about militants Turkey says are present in Sweden.

But in a surprise move earlier Monday, Erdogan said his government could approve Sweden's bid to join NATO if European countries also "open the way" for Turkey to join the European Union.

The European Commission, however, said those are two completely separate tracks. Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant told reporters "you cannot link the two processes."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Alex Leff
Alex Leff is a digital editor on NPR's International Desk, helping oversee coverage from journalists around the world for its growing Internet audience. He was previously a senior editor at GlobalPost and PRI, where he wrote stories and edited the work of international correspondents.
See stories by Alex Leff