What we might be misunderstanding about a 'good' or 'bad' economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a recession is “not completely off the table.” She appeared Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” after economic talks in China and addressed the latest jobs report, which showed the smallest uptick in job growth since December 2020.

The ups and downs of the job market can be one sign of economic health. But how can you tell how the economy is doing, really? Who decides if it’s good or bad — and how?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with economist Kate Raworth, author of “Doughnut Economics: Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st-Century Economist.”

