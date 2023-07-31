© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri News Network

Worley Street, part of Providence Road to close for fire hydrant relocation

KBIA | By Olivia Dolan, KOMU 8
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT

Worley Street at the intersection with Providence Road will be closed starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

City crews will close Worley Street, one southbound lane of Providence Road and the sidewalk on the north side of Worley to relocate a fire hydrant. Barricades and detour signs will guide drivers.

Fifteen area residents will experience water outages while the work is ongoing. The residences have been notified.

Crews will work through the night in order to reopen the lane on Providence as early as possible. Columbia Water and Light anticipates that both Worley and Providence should be open to traffic by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags
Missouri News Network Top StoriesCity of Columbia Water and Lightdowntown columbianorth columbia
KOMU 8
