Weight loss drugs could reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to new study

Published August 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

As weight loss drugs continue to gain popularity, a new study finds that they may also significantly reduce the risk of heart problems. The manufacturers of the new obesity drug Wegovy announced earlier this week that their drug lowers the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 20%.

We hear from Elaine Chen, a cardiovascular disease reporter with our partners at STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.