© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zelenskyy in Washington to ask for more Ukrainian aid

Published September 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington to meet with President Biden, leaders at the Pentagon and members of Congress. He’s asking for more aid from the U.S. in the fight against Russia, but he faces resistance from a small number of Republican lawmakers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with retired Adm. James Stavridis. He’s vice chairman for global affairs at the Carlyle Group and served as supreme allied commander of NATO from 2009 to 2013.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.