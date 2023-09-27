© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Lessons learned from 1971 Sidetrack desegregation program

Published September 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
High School students from Scituate, Mass., register to attend Freedom School at Tremont St. Methodist Church in South End of Boston on Feb. 26, 1964. African American leaders and other civil rights groups have called for boycott protesting alleged de factor segregation in Boston schools. (AP Photo)
Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Roberto Fortes and Peter Thomson.

The two men were part of a radical educational experiment in notoriously segregated Boston in 1971 called Sidetrack. The program brought together white and Black students from largely segregated neighborhoods and split time teaching them in each others’ neighborhoods.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

