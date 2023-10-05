© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
'The Gun Machine' Ep. 1: Examining the origin of the U.S.'s gun industry

Published October 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Illustration by Diego Mallo
Listen to the full episode here.

The symbiotic relationship between the gun industry and the government goes all the way back to the 1790s when the Founding Fathers created an open-source think tank in Massachusetts: the Springfield Armory. Its mission: Make the best guns in the world.

The podcast series, “The Gun Machine,” explains how the United States has shaped and been shaped by, the gun industry — and how we all play a role.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.