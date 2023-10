Late-night talk shows are back after a writers’ strike took them off the air. Jimmy Fallon still hasn’t addressed allegations that he led a toxic work culture at “The Tonight Show,” while “The Daily Show” is saying goodbye to guest host Roy Wood Jr.

Host Lisa Mullins talks to NPR’s Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.