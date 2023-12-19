The role states like Texas play in immigration policy

A new state law in Texas that allows local law enforcement to make immigration arrests will likely be making its way through the courts in the coming months. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill Monday, but it doesn’t go into effect until March.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes looks at the role states play in immigration policy versus the federal government with Julián Aguilar, reporter with The Texas Newsroom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.