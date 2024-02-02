Apple's VisionPro mixed reality headset goes on sale

Apple’s much anticipated new mixed reality headset has gone on sale Friday — for a cool $3500.

It’s the company’s first new product in seven years. Reviews are in and mostly positive.

Wall Street Journal senior personal technology columnist Joanna Stern got her hands on the device early to test it out. She wore the VisionPro for almost 24 hours to test out its wide-ranging applications. She joins host Scott Tong for a debrief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

