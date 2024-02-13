Murrow Award Entry for Excellence in Sound - KBIA's 'Canned Peaches' and the Sound of Honey

KBIA's podcast Canned Peaches takes listeners on a magical food-and-community road trip to fields, orchards, forests, farms, and beehives. For the podcast's "honey" episode, we encounter the hum of bees, the ring of bells, and the restorative sounds and voices of people seeking and working for connection, community and reparation - through food.

The above audio is a complete segment from the "Honey" episode of the Canned Peaches podcast.

Here's a link to the digital buildout for the episode:

https://www.kbia.org/podcast/canned-peaches/2023-12-20/honey

Thank you for listening!