Eight to 10 people injured after shooting near Chiefs parade, official says

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade today, injuring eight to 10 people, a fire official said. You can follow the breaking news coverage from our colleagues at Kansas City Public Radio here.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Kansas City police said on X that “child reunification stations” were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. “We still have several needing reunification,” the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.