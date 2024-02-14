Romantic advice (regardless of your relationship status)

This story was adapted from Life Kit's newsletter. Subscribe now to get expert advice on lifestyle topics like money, relationships, health and more.

Valentine's Day is a time to reflect on your love life, whether you're mulling over a breakup, taking your relationship to the next level or ... spicing things up with a third partner.

Wherever you are in your romantic journey, Life Kit has advice for you. Pick a story that fits your V-day mood this year.

For the person embracing singleness

In a world that wants everyone partnered up, this comic offers tips on how to find peace with singleness. One tip? Make a list of people you can call upon in times of need, whether it's your mom or a best friend. Read the story here.

For those ready to pop the question

These conversation starters can help couples get at the heart of their values, including how to deal with conflict, attitudes toward gender roles and their relationship with money. A question to ask: Is there anything that you (or I) are not willing to give up once we're married? Read the story here.

For those interested in dating more than one person

When we think about romance, many of us have a specific script in mind. Two people date, fall in love and get married. But that traditional path doesn't work for everyone.

If you're curious about non-monogamy, the first step is talking to your partner about the possibility of opening up your relationship. Tell your partner why you're interested. Maybe you're in a straight relationship and want to figure out your sexuality. Maybe you're figuring out your gender and want to form romantic relationships with people who are doing the same. Maybe you'd like to have more sexual partners. Read the story here.

For the couple working on their relationship

Writer Mandy Len Catron explains how couples can create a "relationship contract" to better express their needs and work together. The contract should cover expectations for day-to-day life as well as intimacy and personal and professional goals. Read the story here.

For those who want to quit online dating

Tired of swiping through dating profiles on your phone? Maybe it's time to get out there and meet people in real life. A sexuality and relationship educator shares advice about how to meet new people, strike up conversations and move on from a love interest if the vibe isn't there. One tip: Try going places alone, and don't get lost in your phone. You'll appear more present and open if you're not scrolling. Listen to the episode here.

For the person who's ready to break up

Ending a relationship is tough, no matter how sure you are of your decision. Dating coach Damona Hoffman walks us through the breakup process and explains what you can do to help minimize conflict. For example, if you aren't legally married, it's still smart to get in writing how you plan to split up everything from pets to property in the event of a breakup. Read the story here.

For the practical pair

Everyone should consider a prenuptial agreement, says family law attorney Theresa Viera. It's a legal contract between soon-to-be spouses that lays out how to deal with money during a marriage and, if it happens, after a divorce. Here's how to discuss it with your partner and decide whether it's right for you. Read the story here.

For the aspiring flirt

Flirting can be scary. What if you get rejected? According to dating experts, reframing that mindset is key to an enjoyable flirting experience. Try approaching others not based on how attractive you find them but instead on their body language. Is it friendly? Is it open? These will be the people whom it'll be the most fun to talk to, regardless of whether you end up clicking. Read the story here.

