KC Chiefs parade shooting: Follow live coverage from Kansas City Public Radio

Kansas City Public Radio and KCUR are continuing with live updates on the shooting at KC Super Bowl parade. You can follow the coverage here.

Meanwhile members of the Kansas City community, the KC Police, and President Biden have released statements expressing shock and sorrow following yesterday’s shooting that killed one person and left 21 others wounded.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says three people have been detained for investigation and firearms were recovered. But no details have been given about those who were detained or a possible motive.

She told reporters at a press conference: “I’m angry at what happened today.”

Kansas City Public Radio reports that Kansas City suffered a record year for homicides last year — the most in its history.

The person who was killed in the shooting was identified by Radio Station KKFI as its DJ Lisa Lopez. KKFI's statement said of Lopez: "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

President Biden also released a statement yesterday about the shooting: "The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America," the statement says. "For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul.”