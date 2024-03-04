Colorado Sec. of State reacts to Supreme Court decision

The Secretary of State of Colorado, Jena Griswold, talks about her reaction to Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that former President Donald Trump should be restored to the ballot in Colorado.

The decision reverses a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump should be prohibited from holding office because he participated in an insurrection, and that Article 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars insurrectionists from holding office.

