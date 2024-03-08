U.S. court convicts ex-president of Honduras of aiding drug traffickers

Updated March 8, 2024 at 4:04 PM ET

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández has been found guilty on charges relating to drug trafficking and weapons possession, in a trial by jury in New York.

A New York Federal District Court convicted the former president of conspiring to import drugs into the United States, as well as possessing and conspiring to possess "destructive devices," including machine guns.

Once seen as a reliable Central American partner by both the Obama and Trump administrations, Hernández was lauded by former President Donald Trump as a man who helped the U.S. stop "drugs at a level that has never happened."

Hernández was arrested in February 2022, only weeks after he finished his second term as president.

In closing arguments this week, assistant U.S. attorney Jacob Gutwillig had told the court that Hernández had "paved a cocaine superhighway to the United States," The Associated Press reported.

When the former president eventually took the stand at his trial, he admitted that drug cartels bribed nearly all politicians in Honduras. But he said he never took a bribe.

He argued that drug dealers were trying to sink him by lying at the trial. He pointed to his ties to American officials, including presidents, as proof he was helping the U.S. with its war on drugs.

Prosecutors presented convicted drug dealers as witnesses. And they testified that they paid millions of dollars destined for Hernández and his two campaigns for president in 2013 and 2017. In exchange, they testified, the former president protected some of the world's biggest drug dealers.

The verdict was announced during the second day of deliberations, after a two-week trial that has been followed closely in his home country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

